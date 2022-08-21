PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest in Srinagar

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday announced that she is being placed under house arrest in her official residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Suhail Bukhari, spokesman of the PDP informed IANS that Mufti on Sunday was planned to go to Chotigam village of Shopian district, where terrorists had killed a local Kashmiri Pandit named Sunil Kumar on August 16.

Mufti took to her Twitter page to notify us about her house arrest and said, “GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri pandits under the rug because it’s their callous policies that’ve led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why I’ve been placed under house arrest today”.

Mufti also posted some photographs on social media exhibiting her gate is locked and a CRPF armored vehicle has been deployed outside her residence at Gupkar Srinagar.

However, there has been no official word on Mehbooba Mufti being placed under house arrest.

(With inputs from IANS)