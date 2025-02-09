PDP leader Iltija Mufti claims being detained in Jammu before her press conference

PDP leader Iltija Mufti was on Sunday detained after returning from Billawar, where she had gone to offer condolences to the family of Makhan Din, who had recently committed suicide after allegedly being tortured by police during questioning over a terrorist attack in which four soldiers were killed.

The police denied that Makhan Din, a 25-year youth, was tortured during questioning. Kathua District Magistrate and the police have ordered separate inquiries into his death.

In a video post on X, Iltija claimed that she was detained in the circuit house. In the video, she is seen asking a police officer why she was not being allowed to leave the circuit house complex.

Iltija, the daughter of former CM Mehbooba Mufti, was not allowed to address a press conference. The gates of the circuit house were closed by policemen, as seen in the video.

Iltija wrote on X, “Detained at Circuit House Jammu now. All this because @JmuKmrPolice wanted me to cancel my press conference scheduled for 4 pm. This is Naya Kashmir and the true face of it. The elected government is too busy hosting a lunch in Delhi to care about victims of human rights violations”.

Mehbooba Mufti also took to social media and wrote on X; “Visiting and offering solace to the families of victims has now been criminalised. This is evident from the latest actions of the police, who have detained Iltija at the Circuit House in Jammu, preventing her from addressing a press conference. This blatant disregard for our democratic rights as free citizens highlights a disturbing trend. It appears that the ruling party’s understanding of democracy extends only as far as holding elections and forming a government, with little regard for the fundamental freedoms that underpin a true democracy. Very unfortunate and ironical that one NC minister’s visit to Bilawer was facilitated by police and Iltija is being punished for the same”.

Earlier in the morning, Mehbooba wrote on X; “Finally Iltija managed to reach Bilawer in Kathua to meet the bereaved family of Makhan Din, who was driven to suicide by police torture. It’s deeply saddening that she had to endure so many obstacles and travel like a fugitive just to offer comfort to the victim’s family. The ruling party has shirked responsibility conveniently attributing all issues to the Lieutenant Governor. However, as a responsible opposition PDP will always strive to reach out to the people to offer solace”.