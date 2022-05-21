PDP chief pays tributes to Mirwaiz, Lone

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid glowing tributes to late Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversary describing them as the torchbearers of the State’s struggle for political and social justice.

In a statement, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti lauded the role of Mirwaiz and Lone in the peaceful struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“Both these leaders have played a critical role in the struggle for mitigation of the political, economic and social problems of the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased leaders, Mehbooba said the political turmoil in the Union Territory has given us thousands of wounds that would take years to heal.

“The best tribute to these leaders would be the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. If alive, both Mirwaiz and Lone could have contributed further towards political and social upliftment of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.