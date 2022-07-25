Follow Us:
Mehbooba accuses Kovind of fulfilling BJP’s political agenda

The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | July 25, 2022 12:54 pm

Within minutes after the new President Droupadi Murmu was sworn in, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday put up a controversial tweet accusing the outgoing President Ramnath Kovind of fulfilling BJP’s political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution.

“The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution”, Mehbooba tweeted.

