Payments to Kerala CM’s daughter: Governor says charge requires thorough probe

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that the controversy over the alleged illegal payment to Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan by a mining company, the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), requires a thorough investigation. It will be decided later whether to seek explanation from the CM on the issue, he said.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Arif Mohammed Khan said that the pay-off charge levelled against the state Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan will be duly examined.

He said from the media reports it is learnt that it is not an allegation but the findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB). The Governor said that the details related to the financial dealings have not yet been received and it is understood that the findings are serious.

The Governor further said that a decision whether to seek an explanation from the Chief Minister on the issue will be taken later.

The Governor’s reaction came in the context of the finding of the ITISB that Veena Vijayan had received Rs 1.72 crore from a private company called Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) every month over three years.

The ITISB has found that a total of Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic during 2017-20, which was an illegal transaction.

The CPI-M has since provided an explanation for the payment, claiming that the monthly funds were credited in accordance with a written agreement that the two parties had signed.

CPI-M state Secretary MV Govindan did not, however, answer inquiries regarding the services provided to qualify for such a transaction. He said that only the company can make comments about the services.