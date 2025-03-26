Pattern of unrest: Religious processions and flashpoints of conflict

Communal clashes in Jharkhand, especially around Hazaribagh, are increasing, raising concerns about law and order. Recent violence in the area has sparked worries about security.

Disputes over religious processions, loud music, and social media tensions have led to repeated unrest. With Ram Navami and Sarhul approaching, authorities are on high alert, while political parties continue to trade blame.

Communal clashes during religious events have increased in Jharkhand in 2025. The latest incident occurred on March 25 in Hazaribagh, where two groups clashed during the Mangala Julus procession near Jhanda Chowk on Jama Masjid Road.

As stone-pelting started, the police stepped in, using batons and firing four warning shots into the air to break up the crowd. The presence of the Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police (SP) highlighted the seriousness of the situation. Although no one was injured, a large crowd gathered afterward, adding to the tension in the area.

This is not an isolated incident—several religious festivals in recent months have been marred by violence, raising concerns about law enforcement and communal harmony.

On February 2, tensions arose during Saraswati Puja in Badabaru village, Khunti, following a dispute over the celebration’s location, prompting police intervention.

Just two days later, on February 4, opposition to a Saraswati immersion procession in Gola, Ramgarh, resulted in stone-pelting and injuries. Similarly, on February 7, a confrontation over loud music in Kashidih, Jamshedpur, turned violent, leaving three people injured.

On February 26, clashes erupted during Maha Shivratri celebrations in Dumroun village, Hazaribagh, after a dispute over religious flags and loudspeakers near a madrasa. The situation quickly escalated into stone-pelting, arson, and the burning of vehicles, necessitating heavy police deployment.

Further violence broke out on March 14 during Holi celebrations at Ghodthamba Chowk, Giridih, when objections were raised against a procession passing near a mosque. Shops and vehicles were set on fire before security forces managed to restore order.

The most recent incident occurred on March 26 in Hazaribagh during Ram Navami, when a dispute over music in the Mangala Julus procession led to stone-pelting and vandalism. To regain control, the police had to resort to baton charges and fire warning shots into the air.

The political impact of these clashes is becoming more evident. The BJP has strongly criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government for failing to maintain law and order.

During the budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly, the issue sparked heated debates and protests. BJP legislators staged demonstrations outside the Assembly, accusing the government of not protecting religious processions.

BJP MLA Ujjwal Kumar Das questioned whether Hindu festivals were being deliberately targeted, while BJP MLA Manoj Yadav demanded strict action against those responsible for the Hazaribagh violence.

Hazaribagh BJP MLA Pradeep Prasad claimed that streetlights were switched off before the attack, suggesting it was planned in advance. Senior BJP leader CP Singh blamed extremist elements for the unrest and criticized the government’s response.

The JMM government, meanwhile, accused the BJP of stirring religious tensions for political advantage ahead of elections. JMM MLA Sameer Mohanty claimed that the BJP has a history of using religious issues to divide voters.

He even mocked BJP legislators, suggesting they should get treatment in Kanke, a reference to Jharkhand’s mental hospital. Defending the government, he emphasized that maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all communities remains its top priority.

A clear pattern has emerged from these incidents—most clashes occur when religious processions pass near mosques and madrasas, leading to confrontations. Loud music during celebrations has also been a major source of conflict, as some communities object to high-volume songs.

Small disputes often spiral into large-scale violence, fueled by rumors and social media outrage. In serious cases, like during Holi and Maha Shivratri, riots have led to arson and vandalism, resulting in financial losses and deepening religious tensions.

With Ram Navami processions still ongoing and the tribal festival Sarhul approaching, security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. Senior police officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further violence.

The growing number of communal clashes has raised serious concerns about law enforcement’s ability to maintain peace. Frequent violence during religious events has put pressure on the police and deepened social divisions.

The opposition blames the government for failing to control the situation, while the ruling party accuses its rivals of using religious tensions for political gain.

As tensions rise and political debates intensify, the coming weeks will be crucial in deciding whether Jharkhand can restore peace or fall further into religious and political conflict.

To move forward, efforts should focus on strengthening law enforcement, promoting dialogue between communities, and ensuring religious events do not spark violence. If timely action is not taken, Jharkhand could face more instability and worsening communal tensions.