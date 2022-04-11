Patna police to take remand of Anant Singh in mobile recovery case

Patna police will soon take remand of Bahubali RJD leader Anant Singh in a case of mobile use during prison term, an official said.

Patna police moved the application with the respective court on Monday seeking remand of Anant Singh to know how he obtained a mobile and a simcard in the prison.

Anant Singh is currently lodged in Patna Beur jail in an arms act case.

“During investigation, it appeared that the sim card belonged to an elderly person named Arjun Kumar, a resident of Punaichak in Patna. When we quizzed Arjun Kumar, he said that he did not know how his document was used for buying a sim card,” said Atulesh Kumar, SHO of Beur jail.

A team of district administration headed by DM Chandrashekher Singh and SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon raided at Patna’s Beur jail on April 6 and seized mobile phone and sim card from the cell of Anant Singh. The top officials have also suspended a senior cell keeper for negligence.