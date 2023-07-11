Patiala MP keeps date with royal tradition of pacifying river in spate

With several parts of Patiala facing floods due to overflowing Badi Nadi (river), the leading lady of Patiala royal family, former Union external affairs minister and a member of parliament (MP) from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, on Tuesday presented the traditional Nath (nose pin) and Chura (bangles) to the raging Badi Nadi along with her daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

The Patiala MP, who is popularly known as Maharani Sahiba because of her royal lineage, said this age-old tradition was repeated after nearly 30 years. This was a major demand (presenting of nath and chura) coming from the people of Patiala from the last two days. “We are here to fulfill that,” Kaur added.

The wife of the scion of erstwhile Patiala royal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Captain Amarinder Singh, Kaur and Jai Inder Kaur first offered their obeisance at Burj Baba Ala Singh ji at Patiala’s historic Qila Mubarak, where Ardaas and Pooja were held for the safety and prosperity of Patiala and Punjab. Then they proceeded to offer the Nath and Chura at Patiala’s Badi Nadi bridge near Sabji Mandi.

Advertisement

“Due to incessant rains during the last few days there is an impending flood like situation in Patiala and many other places in Punjab. This (presentation of nath and chuda) has been an age-old tradition of Patiala and had been done during 1993 floods also,” Kaur told reporters.

“First, we held Pooja and Ardaas at the historic Burj Baba Ala Singh Ji at Qila Mubarak and then here me and my daughter Jai Inder Kaur presented the traditional items to the raging Badi Nadi of Patiala. I pray that may God bless us all and we overcome this massive problem we are currently facing,” she added.

The Patiala MP said that the Patiala district administration and Indian Army are doing commendable efforts to ensure safety and security of everyone and are rescuing the people in need. “I urge the people of Patiala to not panic and support the district administration in their efforts to safeguard everyone. If needed, people can migrate temporarily to the special shelters set up by the administration,” she added.

Answering a query on Captain Amarinder Singh, she said, “Maharaja Captain Amarinder Singh ji was supposed to come today but he couldn’t travel due to bad weather and he requested me and Jai Inder to fulfill this family tradition.”