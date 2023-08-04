Patent a startup; get up to Rs 25 lakh aid: Scheme soon in Haryana

The Haryana government intends to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh for young entrepreneurs getting patents for their startups at the national or international level.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Friday that the state government was moving towards making such a scheme, under which if a youth in the state gets his startup patented at the national or international level, he or she will be given financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

After a meeting of Industries and Commerce Department convened here on Friday to finalise six schemes related to startups, Chautala said the state government had made “Haryana State Startup Policy 2022” about a year ago, under which the youth of the state will be encouraged to start at least five thousand new startups in the state.

Advertisement

With this, the youth of Haryana will get a chance to become entrepreneurs. This will further open avenues for employment in the state. Industries are being collaborated with educational institutions to promote “student entrepreneurship” in the state, he added.

The deputy CM said six new schemes are being implemented in “Haryana State Startup Policy 2022″, under which many fiscal-incentives will be given to youth starting startups in the state.

He said “Patent Cost Reimbursement Scheme”, “Lease Rental Subsidy Scheme”, “Net SGST Reimbursement Scheme”, “Assistance in Acceleration Programs Scheme”, “Cloud Storage Reimbursement Scheme”, “Seed Fund Scheme” will be implemented soon.

Chautala said these schemes will generate interest among youngsters towards start-ups in the state and help them to contribute to the economic growth of the country and the state.