Patanjali’s Soil Testing Machine ‘Dharti Ka Doctor’ Certified by ICAR

Patanjali’s advanced soil testing machine, ‘Dharti Ka Doctor,’ developed under the leadership of Yoga Baba Ramdev, has been officially certified by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through its Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI). On this occasion, Baba Ramdev stated that ‘Dharti Ka Doctor’ is a state-of-the-art soil testing machine that allows for precise soil analysis, yielding results at low cost and in a short time.

He emphasized that the indiscriminate use of chemicals is making agricultural land, which provides food and medicine, barren. Timely testing with this machine can rectify the issue. He further stated that this soil testing machine would prove to be extremely beneficial in our commitment to doubling farmers’ income.

Acharya Balkrishna mentioned that the ‘Dharti Ka Doctor’ machine tests 12 essential parameters of soil health, including primary nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, along with secondary nutrients like boron, iron, zinc, copper, and manganese. This machine has received patents and CE certification from the Government of India.

He stated that it is developed by Patanjali’s scientists after extensive research and offers the best possible solutions for farmers. Acharya further added that the machine is very easy to use and can provide chemical, organic, and mixed types of fertilizer recommendations according to the specific crop.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar Yadav, Director of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute, remarked that ‘Dharti Ka Doctor’ will be a highly useful machine for the farmers of the country and for the Government of India’s soil health initiative. He pointed out that our health is linked to the health of the Earth, and soil health is determined by 12 parameters that assess soil quality. Our team conducted thorough testing of this machine and found it to be the first of its kind in the country, capable of accurately testing all 12 parameters.

On this occasion, Dr. Arvind Kumar Rai, Head Scientist and Head of the Department at the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute, along with Dr. Ashok Kumar Mehta from Patanjali, Dr. Rishi Kumar, from Bharuwa Agri Science, and other prominent scientists including Vikrant Verma, Hemant Tyagi, and Dr Ashutosh Gupta were present.