Patanjali University to host two-day national workshop on ‘Pranamaya Kosha’

Patanjali University is set to host a two-day national workshop on “Pranamaya Kosha: Conservation, Progression, and Therapy” on August 30 and 31.

Organised by the varsity’s Department of Yoga Science in collaboration with the UGC Inter-University Centre for Yogic Science, the event will take place in the university’s auditorium.

Pranamaya Kosha, one of the five layers of human existence according to yogic philosophy, is the focus of this workshop.

It is considered a crucial aspect in the holistic understanding of well-being. The workshop aims to provide valuable insights to students and researchers in the field of yoga through lectures by prominent scholars.

A highlight of the event will be the felicitation of Dr Om Prakash Tiwari, Chairman of Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala.

Dr Tiwari will be honoured for his significant contributions and decades of service to the advancement of yoga.