Patanjali to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh, eyes new sectors

In a major boost to industrial landscape of Madhya Pradesh, Patanjali has announced a massive investment of Rs 5,000 crore across multiple sectors. The announcement came at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, where Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali, outlined the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

Patanjali, widely known for its Ayurvedic and FMCG products, is now looking to strengthen its presence in food processing, herbal medicine, and balanced nutrition. Balkrishna also revealed that the company is stepping into new domains such as solar energy and IT manufacturing.

ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट 2025#पतंजलि मध्य प्रदेश में पहले से ही हजारों युवाओं को रोजगार प्रदान कर रहा है, 80% से 85% सोया की खरीद पतंजलि करता है, लगभग 5 लाख टन। इसके अतिरिक्त पतंजलि, यहाँ जड़ी-बूटियां, कृषि और कृषि आधारित उद्योग एवं साथ में Wellness, I T और Solar के क्षेत्र में… pic.twitter.com/nytvbcu2iG — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 24, 2025

“We have already finalized some projects for food processing in Rewa. Land acquisition and necessary approvals are complete, and the MoU has been signed,” said Balkrishna. He further mentioned that Patanjali’s existing operations in Pithampura will be expanded, adding to the 4-5 large-scale units the company already runs in the state.

Madhya Pradesh plays a crucial role in India’s agricultural economy, particularly in soybean and wheat production. “The state processes nearly five lakh tons of soybeans annually and over one lakh tons of wheat. This makes it an ideal hub for our expansion,” Balkrishna added.

Beyond food processing and Ayurveda, Patanjali is keen on making inroads into the renewable energy and IT manufacturing sectors. It has signaled a shift toward a more diversified and sustainable business model.

The investment is likely to generate employment, boost local industries, and enhance self-reliance in the food processing and healthcare sectors.

Madhya Pradesh continues to attract major investments, thanks to its strong agricultural foundation and pro-business environment. The state government has been actively fostering industrial growth by streamlining regulations, improving infrastructure, and ensuring ease of doing business.