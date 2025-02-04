Patanjali Group accelerates industrial expansion in YEIDA region

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group is rapidly advancing its industrial expansion in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited's Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, on Tuesday visited Plot No. 1A, Sector 24A, YEIDA, where he discussed the upcoming plans for the Patanjali Food & Herbal Park.

This major project is being developed with the aim of making large-scale investments and generating employment opportunities. The park will feature a state-of-the-art dairy plant and an industrial promotion hub, which will boost business activities at both local and national levels.

Economic Development & Employment Opportunities

During his visit, Acharya Balkrishna stated that this industrial park would be developed with an investment of ₹1,600 crore, giving a new dimension to the region’s economy.

He emphasized that the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Invest UP’ mission. Once fully operational, the Patanjali Food & Herbal Park is expected to create over 3,000 employment opportunities, providing significant benefits to the local population.

Patanjali Group is already developing an industrial park where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been provided industrial space through sub-leasing. The upcoming Food & Herbal Park will further strengthen this initiative, offering growth opportunities in the FMCG, Ayurveda, dairy, and herbal industries, and promoting industrial self-reliance at the local level.

Strategic Discussions with YEIDA Officials

Following the industrial park visit, Acharya Balkrishna, along with industry experts and senior representatives, visited the YEIDA office, where he met with CEO Arun Vir Singh and other senior officials.

During the meeting, CEO Arun Vir Singh expressed his positive outlook and commitment to industrial development in the YEIDA region. He highlighted that supporting industrial projects, strengthening infrastructure, and boosting investments in the region are YEIDA’s top priorities.

He further stated that all projects would be closely monitored to ensure balanced and inclusive regional development, maximizing benefits for local businesses and industries.

A New Dimension to YEIDA’s Industrial Growth

Focusing on infrastructure, employment generation, and economic growth, this project will further solidify YEIDA’s position as a key industrial hub in North India. The initiative is expected to attract new investments, encourage local entrepreneurship, and contribute significantly to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial progress. This visit established a shared vision of transforming YEIDA into a high-growth industrial corridor, developing world-class industrial facilities, and unlocking vast opportunities for businesses. The region is emerging as a preferred destination for manufacturing and industrial companies, laying the foundation for a self-reliant and prosperous future.