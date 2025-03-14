Patanjali celebrates Holi with flowers; Acharya Balkrishna unveils the secret to burning ego

Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar marked the occasion of Vasanti Navsasyeshti Parv, commonly known as Holi, in a unique and eco-friendly manner. Instead of using artificial or chemical-based colors, the event was celebrated with natural flower petals, promoting environmental consciousness and traditional values.

The atmosphere at Patanjali was full of devotion, positivity, and the vibrant hues of nature, as participants rejoiced in the festival of colors while staying true to the philosophy of harmony with nature.

The celebration was not just about fun and festivity but also carried a deep spiritual message, delivered by Acharya Balkrishna, the renowned spiritual leader and close associate of Baba Ramdev.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya Balkrishna explained the symbolism behind Holika Dahan, which represents the victory of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil. Drawing a parallel between the ancient mythological tale of Prahlad and Hiranyakashyap, he explained how the story is still relevant in today’s world.

He said, “When we begin to harbor feelings of superiority, arrogance, and contempt for others, it signifies that ‘Hiranyakashyap’ has entered our minds. This negativity blinds us to the goodness in others and leads us down the path of ego and pride. The only way to eliminate this darkness is by awakening the ‘Prahlad’ within us – the embodiment of truth, purity, and devotion.”

According to him, Holika Dahan symbolizes the burning of ego, pride, and negative emotions, allowing the inner light of goodness and positivity to shine through. Just as Holika, despite her power, could not withstand the purity and devotion of Prahlad, similarly, all negative energies within us can be destroyed when we embrace truth, humility, and compassion.

Acharya Balkrishna further emphasized that self-reflection and spiritual growth are the true essence of Holi. He urged everyone to use this festival as an opportunity to cleanse their hearts and minds from hatred, jealousy, and arrogance, and instead, embrace love, kindness, and unity.

The celebration at Patanjali was not only spiritually enriching but also environmentally conscious. By playing Holi with natural flower petals, the event aimed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of chemical-based colors on human health and the environment.

Acharya Balkrishna’s message resonated deeply with the attendees, reminding them that Holi is not just about external celebrations but also about inner transformation. He encouraged people to burn away negative emotions, ego, and hatred in the fire of Holika Dahan, and to embrace the qualities of love, compassion, and humility.

He concluded by saying, “If we can awaken the divinity within us, all the negativity and arrogance that resides within us will naturally dissolve. This Holi, let us strive to become like Prahlad – pure, truthful, and devoted to righteousness.”

The event at Patanjali hosted spiritual seekers, yoga practitioners, and followers from across the country, who participated in the flower Holi with great enthusiasm.