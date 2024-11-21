Patanjali Ayurveda College ranked among top 20 in India with A Grade

Patanjali Yogpeeth, a global leader in promoting yoga and Ayurveda, has achieved a remarkable milestone in AYUSH education. The Patanjali Bhartiya Ayurvigyan Evam Anusandhan Sansthan (Patanjali Ayurveda College) in Haridwar has been ranked among the Top 20 Ayurveda colleges in India, earning an impressive A grade rating.

This recognition comes from the recent national ratings released by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

Commenting on the recognition, Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said that Patanjali University is an A+ grade accredited institution. Furthermore, Patanjali Ayurveda College’s inclusion in the Top 20 among 552 Ayurveda colleges highlights the impactful work being carried out by Patanjali in the advancement of Ayurveda.

Advertisement

He stated that it is a matter of great pride for us that Patanjali Ayurveda College is ranked among the Top 20 Ayurveda institutions in the country. Thanks to Patanjali’s efforts, Patanjali Ayurveda College is now in the Top 20.

In Uttarakhand, out of the total 20 Ayurveda colleges in the state, Patanjali is the only college to have received an A grade rating.

Apart from one other institution that has been awarded a B grade, the remaining 6 colleges had to settle for a C grade.

Additionally, 12 other colleges were excluded from the ratings for various reasons.

Balakrishna further remarked that the NCISM evaluation of the AYUSH institution was based on several parameters, including academic quality, library facilities, the number of faculty and physicians, patient inflow, available resources, research infrastructure, and the presence of an herbal garden.

He further emphasised that our commitment is to enhance Ayurveda and establish it as a credible medical practice. Patanjali is dedicated to the progress of Ayurveda, and we aim to increase the scale and quality of our efforts. By presenting Ayurveda through facts and evidence, we strive to showcase its potential in the best possible way.