Inaugural ceremony for 2023 postgraduate batch held at Patanjali Ayurveda College

The education commencement ceremony of the Patanjali Indian Institute of Ayurveda and Research (Patanjali Ayurveda College) was held at the college campus in Haridwar on Friday. During the ceremony, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna blessed the students.

The education of the postgraduate students was commenced under the guidance of the college’s principal Dr. Anil Kumar and vice-principal Dr. Girijesh K.J.

The program began with the lighting of a lamp and the recitation of a prayer to Dhanvantari.

Advertisement

At the program, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev said, “You all should be determined that after being graduated from Patanjali Ayurveda College, you will go to different provinces of the country and engage in service work.”

Acharya Balkrishna also addressed the students and said, “You all have to propagate Ayurveda all over the world. When each student of Patanjali Ayurveda College will come out with the flag of Ayurveda, then the day is not far when the prestige of Ayurveda will be established as the main medical system.”

In the program, the students of the Batch-2022 presented a prayer to Ganesha.

The students of the Batch-2023 concluded the program with a bhajan ( devotional song).

Dr. Vibhuti Chandrakar and Dr. Neha Barua coordinated the state management for the ceremony.

In the program, Dr. Amrita Lal, Professor and Research Chair, University of Pretoria, South Africa and Chief Advisor to Patanjali University, Mr. K.N.S. Yadav, Chancellor of I.E.S. University, Bhopal, Dr. Anurag Varshney, Chief Scientist of Patanjali Research Institute, and Dr. Vedpriya,Chairperson of Patanjali Herbal Research Division, were present as special guests.

Dr. C.B. Dhanraj expressed his gratitude to all the guests and the participants of the program, Dr. Pratyush Kumar, Dr. Sachin Ravan, and Dr. G.V. Karunakara.