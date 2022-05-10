In past few years, Lord Ram has been portrayed as ‘warrior Rambo’, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that in the past few years, Lord Ram has been portrayed as a “warrior Rambo”.

During his speech at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Baghel said, “Lord Ram, a symbol of dignity and calmness, in the past few years has been portrayed as a warrior, Rambo.” Speaking to ANI, Baghel said that over the past few years, the change of image of Lord Ram and Hanuman to a more aggressive one is bad for society.

“We believe in Lord Ram as warrior Rambo (an ideal) and always think of Ram-Rajya. But in past years, efforts have been made to show him as a Rambo. Similarly, Hanuman, an epitome of devotion, knowledge and power, is being portrayed as angry. This is not good for society,” Baghel said.