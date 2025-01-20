Pass resolutions against new UGC regulations in assembly: Stalin to non-BJP CMs

Keeping the heat on the BJP-led Union government to withdraw the draft UGC regulations, Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin, on Monday, appealed to his non-BJP counterparts to pass a resolution, in their respective state assemblies on the lines of Tamil Nadu, opposing the guidelines as they are an infringement of federalism.

The chief minister also wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to withdraw the draft regulations of the UGC, 2024 and 2025.

Writing to his counterparts in Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, he termed the regulations as anti-federal, undermining the autonomy of state-run varsities. “I strongly believe that it is essential for all states to take a similar stand like Tamil Nadu. I request you to consider passing a resolution in your august assembly on the same lines as ours. And it is crucial that we stand united against these attempts to centralise power,” he said, adding that the proposed guidelines would have far-reaching consequences for the autonomy of universities established by the resources of the states.

In his letter to Pradhan, the chief minister reiterated the state’s opposition to the appointment of non-academicians for the post of vice-chancellor and exclusion of the state government in the selection of vice-chancellors. He also expressed grave concern over provisions relating to entrance examinations to UG and PG admissions, 4-year Degree for Arts and Science streams, Eligibility for M.Tech and ME courses and Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit (MEME) system as well as cross disciplinary teachers.

“These and other such provisions ,may pose serious challenges to academic integrity, autonomy and inclusive development of state universities,” he pointed and said these were at variance with the diverse educational landscape of the country. Hence, the new draft regulations, under discussion should be withdrawn forthwith, he added.