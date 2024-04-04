‘Party’s ground level connection completely broken’: Gourav Vallabh resigns from Congress

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party, saying the ground level connection of the party has been completely broken.

Sharing a copy of his resignation addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on X, Vallabh wrote, “

“I don’t feel comfortable with the ‘directionless’ way in which the Congress is moving forward today. I can neither raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the party.”

Stating that he had joined the Congress as he believed it was the oldest party in the country where young, intellectual people and their ideas are valued, he pointed out, “But in the last few years, I realised that the current form of the party is not able to adjust itself with the youth with new ideas.”

Vallabh asserted that the party is not able to understand the aspirations of a ‘New India’ at all.

“The ground level connection of the party has been completely broken. It is not able to understand the aspirations of a ‘New India’ at all,” he said.

Vallabh said unless a worker could give direct suggestions to his leader, no positive change was possible.

Referring to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in UP’s Ayodhya, he said, “I am upset with the stand of the Congress party and this has always made me uncomfortable.Many people associated with the party and the alliance (INDIA) speak against Sanatan (dharma), and the party remaining silent on it is like giving tacit approval to it.”

It may be mentioned that top leaders of the Congress declined the invitation of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on 22nd January. They called it a BJP and RSS event.