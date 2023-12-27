Parliament security breach: Accused Neelam moves Delhi HC seeking release

Neelam Azad, one of the accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking his immediate release.

In her plea, the 37-year-old resident of Haryana’s Ghaso Khurd village challenged the legal validity of the December 21 remand order of a lower court claiming that she was not given the lawyer of her choice to defend her case during the remand proceedings.

Neelam was among the six accused who have been arrested in the Parliament security breach case. She has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for protesting outside Parliament.

Advertisement

She, along with another protestor, was arrested by the Delhi Police while raising slogans and setting off smoke canisters on December. Both of them were associates of Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, who entered the Lok Sabha and set off similar canisters emitting a yellow smoke.

In a video of the incident, Neelam could be seen being taken away by the police while she was heard shouting slogans against the government.

She claimed that they wanted to raise the issues of unemployment and injustice.

The incident triggered a massive political storm and raised serious national security concerns as they managed to breach the Parliament complex – one of India’s most secured premises.

Since the passes were issued to the intruders by a BJP MP’s, it caused embarrassment to the ruling party.

The key accused in the case, Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, had entered Parliament using entry passes issued to them on behalf of Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha.