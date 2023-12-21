Karnataka techie detained in Parliament security breach case

The Delhi Police has reportedly detained a software engineer, Sai Krishna, from Karnataka’s Vidyagiri in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Krishna, the son of a retired cop, was reportedly in contact with the main accused Manoranjan D.

Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma entered the Parliament after getting passes form Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha and set off smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha. Both of them remain in police custody along with four other associates. Advertisement No action has been taken against the BJP MP yet and he has reportedly told the Lok Sabha Speaker that he was not aware of their intentions.

The incident took place on December 13 when Manoranjan and Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from visitors’ gallery and set off smoke canisters inside the House.

The intruders also shouted slogans against the government and reportedly wanted to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi “PM Missing” pamphlets. However, the PM was not present in the House at the time of the incident.

Almost at the same time, their two other associates – Neelam and Amol Shinde – released yellow smoke and shouted slogans against the government. The police arrested all the four accused and produced them before a Delhi court which sent them to seven days custody. Later, the police also arrested two more individuals – Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the entire incident, and Mahesh Kumawat. The accused have told the police that they were upset over the unemployment and others issues and wanted to draw government’s attention towards them. The police, however, is looking for all the possibilities and investigation is underway to ascertain whether any terror outfit was involved in the act. The incident has triggered massive uproar in the Parliament with Opposition MPs demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on how the breach incident happened in one of the country’s most secured premises. They are also demanding action against the BJP MP on whose behalf the intruders were issued entry passes.