Parliament scuffle: PM Modi calls up injured BJP MPs, assures full support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput to inquire about their well-being after they sustained injuries during a scuffle between the opposition and ruling alliance at the Parliament entrance, allegedly involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Both the BJP MPs were admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Advertisement

PM Modi has assured the two BJP MPs of full support.

Advertisement

The development followed a heated confrontation on the Parliament premises during a protest by Opposition MPs alleging disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The incident escalated when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, causing a chain reaction that led Sarangi to fall and sustain a head injury.

Speaking to a news agency, Sarangi claimed, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, and he collided with me. I fell and was hit on the head, which is bleeding. The push was initiated by Rahul Gandhi.”

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises, when the scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring the two BJP MPs.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress,” Shukla said.

Regarding the health of the other MP, he said, “Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up.”

Reacting to the allegations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He alleged Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

“This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened…Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed),” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

He added, “But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in…”

Congress MP K C Venugopal accused the BJP MPs of preventing Congress leaders from entering Parliament.

“In a disgraceful turn of events, the stick-wielding BJP MPs pushed the Hon’ble Congress President, a senior and respected leader, while the Hon’ble LOP in Lok Sabha was also prevented and pushed from entering the House. These unruly BJP MPs were clearly the ones responsible for vitiating the atmosphere and lowering the dignity of Parliament. No theatrics or trickery will save them from accountability for the disrespectful comments made by Amit Shah against Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.

The protest was held against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha, which the Opposition claimed insulted Dr Ambedkar.

The Opposition demanded HM Shah’s removal from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs staged a counter-protest, accusing the Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar.