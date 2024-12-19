Parliament scuffle: BJP calls for legal action, Congress rejects charges

The BJP and Congress traded charges over a scuffle between lawmakers of the two parties on the Parliament premises earlier on Thursday.

Both NDA and INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest outside Parliament, when the scuffle broke out resulting in injuries to two BJP MPs – Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

Advertisement

The injured BJP MPs were rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged he was hurt after a push from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him leading to an injury in his head.

Advertisement

Later, addressing a joint press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi dismissed the allegations from the BJP as a tactic of the ruling dispensation to divert attention from the issue of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Both the Congress leaders persisted with their demand for the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

Countering Rahul Gandhi during a joint press conference with Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his party MPs have complained about the incident on the Parliament premises. “And BJP will take all the required legal action,” Chouhan said. Referring to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi’s press conference, he said, “We thought they would apologise for what they did today.

But they did not. I did not understand why they did a press conference. Their press conference displayed their arrogance… I have been seeing his behaviour. But what he (Rahul Gandhi) did today is unimaginable by a civilised society,” Chouhan said. “Today, when BJP MPs were opposing at the Makar Dwar, Rahul Gandhi came there. Security personnel told them to use the other space on the side to enter. But he came there on purpose,” the senior BJP leader said.

“But deliberately and thoughtfully, Rahul Gandhi reached among our MPs and not only interfered but also indulged in pushing and hooliganism,” he said. He said elderly BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi was admitted to the ICU and is still under treatment. “Will physical power be used in the Parliament instead of logic? ” the Union Minister said Earlier, addressing the press conference, Rahul Gandhi rejected BJP’s claims that the Congress MPs created a ruckus. The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the saffron party of being “anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution.”

He said the BJP MPs tried to stop them while they were entering Parliament after their protest and alleged that the ruling party was using such tactics to divert attention from the Adani issue and Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar. Meanwhile, Kharge alleged the BJP MPs pushed him while he reached Makar Dwar along with the INDIA bloc MPs during a protest against the remarks passed by the home minister against Ambedkar.