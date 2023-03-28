Parliament again adjourned amid pandemonium

Parliament went through minimal business for another day on Tuesday and adjourned till tomorrow after disturbances and shouting of slogans by the Opposition.

The Rajya Sabha sitting for 31st March has been cancelled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the House in the afternoon.

Parliament will have a holiday on March 30 on account of Ram Navami.

Just as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day at 11 am, the Opposition began protesting. As some members stood near the officials’ table, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the sitting immediately till 2 pm when the House met within minutes after presentation of papers.

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman greeted women boxers, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora, who created history in the Women’s World Boxing Championship held in New Delhi from 15th to 26th March, 2023, by winning four Gold Medals.

The Opposition led by the Congress shouted slogans. The Congress members wearing black dresses wanted to know about their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani Group’s alleged financial irregularities. The House was adjourned till 2 pm after official papers were presented.

At 2 pm, the House met for a few minutes before adjourning for the day. The Chairman announced the Business Advisory Committee (BAC)’s recommendations for the government legislative agenda in the coming days. He said the BAC had recommended cancellation of the sitting on 31st March.

The Budget Session of Parliament is to continue till 6th April. There will be a holiday on 4th April due to Mahavir Jayanti.