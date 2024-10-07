Kerala Assembly adjourned following Opposition protests

The Kerala Assembly session was adjourned on Monday following the fierce protests by UDF MLAs over the alleged sidelining of 49 questions submitted by the Opposition to the ‘unstarred’ list. Tension began right from the time the House assembled for question hour at 9 am. The Opposition’s protest over not giving due importance to the questions raised by them forced adjournment of the House. Satheesan flayed the Speaker’s attitude towards the Opposition’s questions

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mounted a scathing attack on Satheesan for targeting the Speaker. Speaker Shamseer openly questioned Satheesan’s control over his party’s MLAs, asking, ” Who is the real Opposition Leader?” The Chief Minister escalated the verbal assault, labelling Satheesan “one of the most immature, substandard Opposition Leaders in the history of the Kerala Assembly”.

Satheesan came out against the Chief Minister for questioning his standards. Satheesan said he was a believer and his daily prayer was that he should not become a ‘corrupt’ person like Pinarayi Vijayan and that he should not stoop down to the Chief Minister’s standards.”The people know very well who Pinarayi Vijayan is and who VD Satheesan is,” the CM retorted.

UDF MLAs trooped to the well of the House shouting slogans and holding a huge banner that read ‘RSS agenda, PV’s (Pinarayi Vijayan’s) script’. They blocked the Speakers’ view and tied the banner to the Speaker’s dias. Soon, LDF MLAs also assembled below the dias, leading to a tense situation.

The accusations raised by the Opposition Leader against the Speaker have been removed from the Assembly records. Meanwhile, Satheesan’s speech and the Opposition’s protests were not aired on Sabha TV

As the protest and sloganeering escalated, sensing that the situation would go out of hand, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.