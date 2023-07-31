Parliament adjourned as Oppn stuck on PM’s statement on Manipur

Both the Houses of Parliament were on Monday adjourned early as the Opposition resumed its slogan-shouting for a debate on Manipur, along with a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after putting off all other business.

The Lok Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment ) Bill, 2023 amidst sloganeering by the Opposition members just below the Speaker’s chair. Already passed by the Rajya Sabha, the Bill sought to curb film piracy, revamp age-based certification given by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as well as, bring uniformity in categorisation of films and content across platforms.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to take up a short duration discussion on Manipur but it could not progress due to continued disruption and interruptions by the Opposition.

Advertisement

The Chairman early morning said he had received 65 notices under Rule 267 for a discussion on Manipur after suspending all other business. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the Opposition members were misusing the processes to repeatedly demand the discussion under Rule 267.

He said the Government had accepted a short duration discussion (under Rule 176) on Manipur and it could have been held several days back. The debate could be started even today at 2 pm, he suggested.

When Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to plead for the Rule 267 discussion, the Chairman said the suspension of the listed business was done in the rarest of rare cases.

The Chairman said the short duration discussion can be taken up at 2 pm. The Question Hour was started in the House at 12 noon but could not be completed, and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Mr Dhankhar took up the short duration debate on Manipur and called Mr Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) to speak. The Congress members pleaded how could the short discussion be taken up when the Opposition had given 65 notices for a discussion under Rule 267. The House was again adjourned till 2.30 pm.

At 2.30 pm, the Chairman, looking at sloganeering by the Opposition, said the House was presenting an unusual spectacle. While a discussion on Manipur had been agreed, it was not taking place. He asked whether the Opposition was serious about it or not.

Adjourning the House till 3.30 pm, he said he would meet party leaders and try to short out issues. When the House resumed, it was adjourned for the day within minutes.