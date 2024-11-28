Parliament adjourned amid Oppn protests; Winter Session Day 3 washed out

No significant business was conducted in Parliament on the third day of the Winter Session on Thursday as both Houses were adjourned amid ruckus over the Opposition’s demand for discussions on various issues.

The Houses were suspended earlier in the day before being finally adjourned for the day by noon.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan took oath as members of the lower house when Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans, demanding a discussion on the Adani issue and the Sambhal violence.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was granted an extension till the last day of the Budget session after a resolution to this effect got a nod from the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected 18 notices submitted by Opposition Members demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the bribery charges against Adani made in the US, Sambhal violence, and the rising incidence of crime in Delhi. When Opposition lawmakers reacted by shouting slogans against the move, the Upper House was adjourned for the day.

Since the beginning of the session on Monday, both Houses have seen repeated adjournments amid protests from Opposition benches.