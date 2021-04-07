Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will be interacting with students, parents, and teachers s during `Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021` on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The event will be held at 7 pm today online due to the COVID-19 necessitated restrictions.

“A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch `Pariksha Pe Charcha` at 7 PM on 7th April…#PPC2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted.

The PM will interact with students, parents, and teachers regarding the upcoming Board exams and sharing tips on how to deal with academic stress.

`Pariksha Pe Charcha` is an event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that lakhs of students will directly connect with PM Modi and can ask him questions on reducing exam stress. Speaking to ANI, Pokhriyal said almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the `Pariksha Par Charcha` 2021, adding that 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers, and 92,000 parents have enthusiastically participated in the creative writing contest. More than 60 percent of the students who participated in the contest are from Classes 9th and 10th.For the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the `Pariksha Par Charcha` creative writing contest.

“This is the first major example in the world that the Prime Minister of any country will communicate directly with crores of students, parents, and teachers. The exam takes place at every step of life but when there is an exam especially the board exam there is tension,” Pokhriyal told ANI.

On Wednesday at 7 pm, 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan and various platforms of government will telecast the programme live.

The first edition of the Prime Minister`s interaction programme with school and college students `Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0` was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

(With agency inputs)