Mary Kom raises “doubts” over BFI’s training after Indian boxers’ flop show in Paris

After the star-studded Indian boxing contingent, comprising two World champions and as many Worlds medallists returned empty-handed from the Paris Olympics, six-time World Championships medallist MC Mary Kom has raised “doubts” regarding how their training was managed by the Boxing Federation of India.

“The federation has provided all the coaches. But I have a few doubts as well. But what is the point in saying them now, the Olympics are done. Now there is no point in saying all that, but I want to discuss it with them in the meeting,” the London Olympics bronze medallist said in an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

The 41-year-old also expressed her desire to have a meeting with the national federation and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to understand what was lacking.

“We all know how the performances were in Paris and we all are disappointed. This time, there were very few medals in general, and boxing had no medals at all. I will talk to the Sports Minister and the federation about how the training was handled and also about the facilities. What I have seen is that something is wrong in terms of preparation,” Mary said.

“(The) Sports Minister is doing whatever he can do from his side, infrastructure, facilities or whatever (other) needs are there. But how did the federation handle the training? Was it done systematically or not? What happened exactly, I do not know,” she wondered.

Weight management is athlete’s responsibility

Mary Kom stressed that weight management is an athlete’s responsibility, while speaking about former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified on the day of her 50kg finals for being slightly over the prescribed limit in the Paris Olympics.

Phogat, who was being seen as gold medal contender in Paris, skipped meals and fluids, worked out an entire night and also cut her hair to be within the requisite category but the effort fell short eventually.

“I felt so disappointed in the sense that I have also done the same (weight management) for the last so many years. Weight is important, that is my responsibility. I cannot blame anyone,” she said.

“I do not want to say this in her (Vinesh Phogat) case. I am saying this in my case only. If I do not cut the weight properly then how will I play? I am there to win a medal and that is what I think,” she stated.

During her illustrated amateur career, the diminutive Manipuri pugilist has spoken about her weight cut routines and how difficult the process can be. May Kom had started out as a pin-weight (46kg) category boxer before settling for the flyweight (51kg) division in her career.

A mother of four, Mary reiterated that she wants to participate in professional boxing going forward.

“I have not retired yet but I want to compete. I am trying to get opportunities, waiting for my chance to fight pro. I just want to come back. I can continue for another three-four years, that is my will. I have the passion and hunger. I want to continue,” she said.