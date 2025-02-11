Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to feature Special Episode on student mental health with Deepika Padukone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of addressing the mental health and wellbeing of students, announcing that the upcoming 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will feature a special episode dedicated to this topic. In a post on X, he shared that mental health and wellbeing are among the most common concerns of the #ExamWarriors. He revealed that the episode, airing tomorrow, will include insights from actress and mental health advocate, Deepika Padukone, who will discuss the subject in-depth.

The 2025 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will also showcase an inspiring lineup of guests. Olympic champion MC Mary Kom, along with Avani Lekhara and Suhas Yathiraj, will focus on the importance of discipline, goal setting, resilience, and stress management.Padukone will delve into emotional well-being, self-expression, and mental health. Nutrition experts Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar, along with Revant Himatsingka (Food Farmer), will talk about how healthy eating and quality sleep contribute to academic success.

Other topics covered will include technology and financial literacy, with experts like Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta discussing how students can leverage technology for smarter learning and financial planning. Actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to develop a positive mindset and release negative thoughts, while spiritual leader Sadhguru will share mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental peace and clarity.

Additionally, the 2025 edition will feature motivating stories from toppers of UPSC, IIT-JEE, CBSE, ICSE, and other exams, along with students who participated in past editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha, sharing how the programme influenced their preparation strategies and success. The episode will also highlight 36 students selected from across India, representing various educational institutions like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, along with alumni of special programmes such as PRERANA and winners of the Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha competitions.