Parents & daughter, returning from Mahakumbh, killed in NH accident

A couple and their daughter from Maharashtra returning from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj were killed after their SUV rammed into a stationary cement truck in the Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Two other family members were seriously injured in the accident.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 1.30 pm near Narora village on national highway number 30.

Maihar Kotwali police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi said the deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar Upadhyay (62), his wife Sarojita Upadhyay (56) and their daughter Sneha Upadhyay (28).

The two injured family members were admitted to the Maihar district hospital for treatment.

According to information, the five occupants of the car were residents of Palava near Mumbai.