Parastarai’s water revolution: Chhattisgarh village leads fight against drought

Parastarai, a small village nestled in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, has emerged as a trailblazer in water conservation offering a blueprint for sustainable farming amidst rising drought concerns.

The village has successfully transformed its agricultural practices, rejuvenated groundwater levels, and set an example for neighbouring regions through its proactive initiatives.

Facing severe groundwater depletion, farmers of the village cut back on paddy cultivation, limiting it to a single annual crop, and instead embraced pulses and oilseed crops, which require significantly less water. This innovative shift in crop rotation, paired with the “Jal-Jagar” (Water Awakening) campaign, has not only revitalised the land but also replenished underground water reserves, breathing new life into the drought-stricken region.

From crisis to conservation

In 2022, a survey by the Jal Shakti Mantralaya listed the Dhamtari district among 150 regions prone to severe groundwater depletion. Ironically, despite being surrounded by four major dams, including the Gangrel Dam, intensive paddy farming had exhausted underground water resources. In response, the BJP-led state government pushed for sustainable farming solutions encouraging farmers to adopt less water-intensive crops and new irrigation practices.

Chhattisgarh, known for its high Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy, faced a delicate balancing act: supporting farmers while addressing water scarcity. Parastarai farmers took up the challenge of shifting to crops that are both environmentally and economically viable.

Sharing the experiment, Sarpanch Parmanand Adil said, “We realised pulses and oilseeds offered better returns with lower water consumption. This change was necessary for the survival of our land and future generations.”

Community led change

The success of Parastarai extends beyond crop choices. In a landmark move, villagers implemented strict fines to discourage paddy cultivation during the Rabi season with penalties reaching Rs 27,000 per acre. This enforcement has prevented excessive water usage and thereby protected neighboring fields, allowing pulses and oilseeds to thrive.

The village has also embraced environmental sustainability by participating in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” tree-plantation drive. Under the campaign, thousands of saplings have been planted, and existing trees are numbered and preserved under a unique community initiative. Plastic usage has been banned entirely; further cementing Parastarai’s commitment to conservation.

Recognition and international attention

As a testament to the village’s achievements, the Dhamtari district will host the prestigious International Water Conference, Jal Jagar Maha Utsav, on October 5th and 6th at the Ravishankar Reservoir, also known as Gangrel Dam. The event will showcase the remarkable strides taken by Parastarai and similar villages in tackling water scarcity through sustainable farming and community cooperation.

Dhamtari Collector Namrata Gandhi praised the village’s endeavour, stating, “Parastarai’s efforts have not only revived groundwater levels but also provided a model for other villages to emulate. Their work is a powerful example of how communities can come together to solve pressing environmental challenges.”

The conference will feature discussions on water conservation strategies, documentary competitions, and exhibitions that highlight grassroots efforts in water management. It will also include a special focus on industrial contributions to water conservation, along with thrilling water-themed events for children.

A model for the future

Parastarai’s success story has resonated across the region, inspiring neighboring villages like Ranwa, Khartuli, and Bagtarai to adopt similar water-saving measures. Through community-driven efforts, the village has become a symbol of resilience and innovation in the fight against drought. Its proactive approach not only protects its water resources but also strengthens its agricultural economy, offering a powerful lesson for other drought-prone regions.

Jal Jagar Maha Utsav

At a time when water scarcity threatens both livelihood and the environment, Parastarai’s pioneering efforts showcase how local action can lead to transformative change. By embracing sustainable farming, enforcing community-led water conservation measures, and committing to reforestation, the village has become a beacon of hope in Chhattisgarh’s ongoing battle against drought. As Parastarai prepares to share its journey on the international stage, it stands as a testament to the power of collective will and innovation, offering valuable lessons for regions grappling with similar challenges.