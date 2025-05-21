Panic aboard IndiGo flight as hailstorm damages nose cone mid-air; aircraft lands safely in Srinagar

Panic gripped the 227 passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday when the aircraft encountered severe turbulence mid-air due to a hailstorm.

The pilot reportedly declared an emergency to the Srinagar Air Traffic Control (ATC) as the flight struggled through the storm.

Despite the extreme weather conditions, the flight landed safely at 6:30 pm, although with a damaged nose cone. The aircraft has since been grounded at Srinagar for inspection and repairs.

Several passengers captured videos during the flight, showing scenes of distress and panic. In the clips, passengers can be heard screaming and praying, visibly shaken as the aircraft was buffeted by the turbulent weather.

Reports confirmed that IndiGo flight 6E2142 encountered a severe hailstorm while approaching Srinagar, causing significant damage to the aircraft’s radome (nose cone) during the landing attempt.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, passengers expressed gratitude to the pilot and crew for their professionalism and calm response under pressure, crediting them for safely landing the aircraft.

In a travel advisory, IndiGo stated: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata are impacting flight operations. We understand that weather delays are never easy and sincerely appreciate your patience. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport.”