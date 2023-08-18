“Panchayats are pillars of democratic system”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said panchayats are the pillars of the country’s democratic system.

In a virtual address to the 2-day Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad, which got underway in Daman and Diu on Friday, PM Modi said the Zila Panchayat members should contribute to further development in the districts.

“Panchayats are the pillars of our democratic system. You (Zila Panchayat members) should work towards resolving the problems of the common man. You should work and contribute towards raising the standards of living of people in your respective states,” PM Modi said.

“You should put some thought into how students from your districts can top the 10th and 12th board examinations, win laurels in sports or make further strides in vaccination coverage,” PM Modi added.

He said the BJP and the central government believe in the value of collectiveness and are working in that direction.

“We believe in organisation, values, and dedication and are moving forward in the spirit of collective responsibility. We are continuously in the process of enhancing our ability and skills to effectively discharge all responsibilities vested in us,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad, BJP national president JP Nadda commended PM Modi’s efforts to bring a change in the political culture not just within the BJP but across the country.

“You (PM Modi) have changed the political culture within the party and in India. Today, our karyakartas are working with renewed vigour to ensure that even the people in the lower rungs of society could be uplifted,” Nadda said.