During a roadshow of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Dwarka on Monday, people threw pamphlets on the leader questioning him about replacing the sitting MLA.

For the Assembly election, the AAP has replaced Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri with Vinay Kumar Mishra.

Mishra is a former Congress leader and son of suspended Congressman Mahabal Mishra, from Dwarka Assembly seat.

The pamphlets which were thrown at the Delhi CM stated, ” How much has Mishra paid for the seat?”

“The people of Dwarka ask how much money Mishra had paid? Go back Kejriwal,” it added.

Another pamphlet said, “Dwarka has decided that Mishra will lose the deposit.”

Shastri switched to the Congress and is contesting from the party for this election, after being denied ticket from AAP.

In the 2015 Assembly election, Shastri had won the Dwarka seat with 59.08 per cent votes.

Ahead of the Assembly election scheduled for the February 8, Kejriwal is holding roadshows across the national capital. On Monday, he held roadshows at Palam and Dwarka.