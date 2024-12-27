Palestinian embassy condoles Manmohan Singh’s demise, says India lost a wise politician, economist

Condoling the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, charge d’affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, Dr Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer said on Friday that India has lost a wise politician and economist.

Paying tributes to Dr Singh, the Palestinian diplomat called him a humble human being who combined copious experiences where all his valuable contributions added to the balance of India, its global status and its distinguished presence.

Jazer, in an official statement, also mentioned the Palestinian issue, their leaders have had the honour to meet with Singh many times since he entered political life, where Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, chairman of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, met with him during his visit to India on January 21, 1992, during Singh’s tenure as minister of finance.

Dr Jazer also said that after the death of Palestinian President Arafat on November 11, 2004, Dr Singh issued an official statement in which he mourned the Palestinian leader, who had distinguished relations with India.

The Palestine embassy in-charge also mentioned the allocation of land and the contribution to the establishment of the embassy of the state of Palestine to India during Dr Singh’s time as an important, distinctive and bright step in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.