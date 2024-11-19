Palakkad district admin seeks report on LDF advertisement ahead of by-poll

The Palakkad district administration has sought a report from the Public Relations Department to determine whether the media certification and monitoring committee sanctioned the advertisement published by the CPI-M-led LDF ahead of the Palakkad by-poll, which targeted Sandeep Warrier, who left BJP and joined Congress, sparking a political row.

It has been reported that the advertisement was published before the polls without obtaining permission from the Media Monitoring Committee of the Election Commission. Such advertisements during the election period require approval from the monitoring committee, but it is learned that the CPI-M’s newspaper advertisement was issued without this permission.

The controversial advertisement was published on Tuesday on the front page of the Sunni Kanthapuram section’s mouthpiece ‘Siraj’ and the Samastha mouthpiece ‘Suprabhatam’. The advertisement includes anti-minority statements attributed to Sandeep Warrier. It includes references to old Facebook posts shared by Sandeep Warier on the Kashmir issue, a picture of him wearing an RSS uniform, a post about implementing the CAA in Kerala, and a mention of Gandhiji’s assassination. The advertisement comes with a huge headline ‘Sarin Tharangam’ (meaning ‘Sarin wave’), serving as a flashy endorsement for the LDF candidate in the Palakkad by-election.

Advertisement

One of the headlines in the advertisement reads, ‘Ee Vishnanavine swikarikkukayo’ (Can this poisonous tongue be accepted?). Both newspapers placed the advertisement on the front page in a news-style format.

The UDF has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging flagrant violation of election rules. Meanwhile, the district information officer has filed a report on the incident with the Collector. The Collector will send a notice to the candidate and the Chief Election Agent. The matter will also be taken up with the Central Election Commission.

Congress leader Shafi Parampil MP said that he will consult legal experts and take action against this advertisement which promotes communal discrimination and rivalry in the society.

KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran said that he would file a complaint with the Election Commission against the advertisement published by the CPI-M in violation of all norms and decency. He added that he would also take legal action in this regard.