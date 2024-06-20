Pakistani terrorists killed in J-K’s Sopore identified: Police

The two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists killed in an encounter in North Kashmir’s Sopore were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and have been identified as Usman and Umar. Usman was active in Kashmir since 2020, police said on Thursday.

The Indian Army on Thursday described the killing of the two terrorists in Hadipora area ‘a big success’ for the security forces.

A defence officer told media persons that since the last few days, there have been continuous inputs about the presence of terrorists in Sopore’s Rafiabad.

“On 19 June, specific information was generated by the J&K police about the presence of terrorists in a house at Hadipora, Rafiabad, after which the Army, Police and CRPF launched a joint operation. After zeroing in the house, two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter,” he said.

The army officer was flanked by Deputy Inspector General of Police north Kashmir, Vivek Gupta and other officers of police and Army.

He said that arms and ammunition in a large quantity were recovered from the site of the encounter. He said the killing of two terrorists is a big success for the security forces. Since the past few weeks, there is a high operational momentum which is bearing good results in the form of elimination of terrorists.