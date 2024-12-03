Pakistani-made cartridges recovered in Sambhal violence investigation

The Uttar Pradesh Police has disclosed the recovery of foreign-made ammunition, including Pakistani cartridges, from the violence-hit area of Sambhal.

During the investigation on Tuesday, the police discovered cartridge shells with links to Pakistan. According to Sambhal SP K Bishnoi, the recovered ammunition includes shells manufactured in Pakistan, a 12-bore cartridge made in the United States, and three 32-bore shells.

Notably, a 9 mm cartridge, typically used in government-issued firearms, was also found.

The forensic team discovered the cartridges while cleaning drains near Tanki Road in Mohalla Kotgarvi. These findings are linked to the violence that erupted on November 24 during a Jama Masjid survey. The incident left four youths dead and over 50 people injured, including 19 policemen.

Despite the district being under external entry restrictions until December 10, leaders from Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and the Congress met with the victims’ families on Tuesday, bypassing police knowledge and highlighting lapses in the intelligence system.

SP Bishnoi confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify further details surrounding the incident.