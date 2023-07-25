Pakistani drug smuggler with 4 kg narcotics shot by BSF

Alert BSF Jammu troops on Tuesday neutralised a Pakistani drug smuggler in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and recovered 4 kg of narcotics from him.

A BSF spokesman said with is a narco-smuggling bid has been foiled.

In the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised the Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area.

During initial search of the area, four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approx 4 kg) were found alongwith the body of the Pakistani smuggler.

Further search of the area is under progress.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police has arrested a most wanted and notorious drug smuggler Mohammad Sharief of Hathlanga in the border area of North Kashmir’s Uri.

About 276 grams of heroine along with cash Rs. 10,000 has been recovered from him during checking at Uri. A case has been registered, police said.

