Pakistan will face an unforgettable response: Jai Ram Thakur

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed several innocent tourists, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that Pakistan will face an unforgettable response.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he highlighted the government’s swift action, including high-level meetings in Delhi, signalling that a major decision is imminent.

Advertisement

Thakur criticised the Congress party, accusing some of its leaders of making statements sympathetic to Pakistan and causing national embarrassment through controversial social media posts.

Advertisement

He also condemned Himachal Pradesh ministers Jagat Singh Negi and Chander Kumar for comments he deemed anti-national, urging the Chief Minister to take disciplinary action.

Questioning whether such ministers deserve to remain in the cabinet, Thakur said it is time the Chief Minister took the matter seriously, as they are making anti-national statements.

Praising the unity and decisive leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Thakur emphasised that India stands united and ready to deliver a strong message to those responsible for terrorism.

Expressing faith in Modi’s leadership, he claimed that a decisive step would be taken and asserted that Himachal Pradesh stands firmly with him.