Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India amid surging cases of Coronavirus disease.

“As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of Covid-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilator, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items,” Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

He said the concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items.

“They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” he added in a Press release.

This comes after Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India battling Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”. In a tweet, Khan said, “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world”.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of Covid-19. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he said on Twitter.

His tweet came after Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed support for the people of India in the wake of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and extended his sympathies to the affected families. Qureshi said the Covid-19 crisis is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID-19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India,” Qureshi tweeted.