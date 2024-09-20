Jadeja eyes 300th Test wicket at Chepauk

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja isn’t much worried to miss out on a well-deserved century but the left-arm spinner, currently four wickets away from 300 wickets in Test cricket, is hopeful of breaching that mark when Bangladesh returns to bat in the fourth innings of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Jadeja picked up two wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings to take his overall tally to 296 in the format, having compiled a neat 86 with the bat while adding 199 runs for the seventh wicket with centurion Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I got out today, part and parcel. We have to put up a good score in the second innings. I am very happy with my bowling, the way I went through today. It’s a good opportunity to take the 300th wicket on this ground,” said Jadeja at close of play on Day 2 of the Test.

India were in total command having extended their overall lead to 308 runs. The hosts were 81 for three when the stumps were drawn, after bowling out Bangladesh for 149 in their first innings. Jadeja said he was expecting the Indian batters to extend the lead by atleast 120 runs, and set a daunting target for the visitors.

“First we have to bat very well, we have to put somewhere around 120-150 from hereon. We’ll be in a good position and then we’ll come out and bowl and try and get them out as early as possible,” said Jadeja, who is very familiar with the pitch at the Chepauk, thanks to his long stint with Chennai Super Kings.

The day witnessed a record 17 wickets fall, and Jadeja felt that there was definitely something in it for the pacers but expects all five bowlers will be in play.

“The pitch is very good for batting, but there is something in it for fast bowlers. The odd ball was seaming, the odd ball was hooping around. If fast bowlers bend their back, they can get wickets. There is something in the wicket for the fast bowler and for spinners also, odd spin and odd ball is keeping low. All the five bowlers will be in play,” he said.

Asked about his partnership with Ashwin and what was his “advice” to the local boy after they joined hands with India struggling at 144 for six on the opening day, Jadeja said, “First of all, Ashwin doesn’t need any advice. I was just talking to Ash that we are not gonna miscall or try and make errors because the wicket was so good and we both were batting very well.”

“I said we’ll look to take singles, I’ll try and not make you run hard. Well played to him, brilliant knock at his home ground,” he added.