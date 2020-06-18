The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire on Thursday in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district, reports say.

According to the Indian Army sources, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara district.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”, sources said.

Yesterday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Naugam sector of Kupwara district in Kashmir division and in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu division.

Since the Sino-Indian tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire on the LoC in J&K.

Earlier on Monday, two Indian High Commission staffers in Pakistan went missing in Pakistan.

The Ministry further said that the two Indian officials in Islamabad were subjected to interrogation and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries.

“Attempt by Pak authorities to levy false accusations, concocted charges on officials of Indian high commission is rejected in entirety,” the ministry said.

Reports said they were interrogated regarding the specific role and function of all High Commission officials down to the lowest staff.