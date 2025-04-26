Pakistan Army chief reiterates Hindus and Muslims are ‘separate nations’

Days after Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir called Kashmir Pakistan’s ‘Jugular Vein’, he reiterated his stand on Hindus and Muslims being “two separate nations.”

Addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, Abbottabad, Munir said that the two-nation theory was based on the fundamental belief that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, not one.

“Muslims are distinct from Hindus in all aspects of life – religion, customs, traditions, thinking, and aspirations,” he said.

Stating that Pakistan’s presence was a result of “unparalleled struggle and sacrifices”, Munir said that its protection is the duty of the armed forces. “Our forefathers gave immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. We know how to defend it,” he said.

Days before the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which left 26 tourists dead, Munir had given a provocative statement while addressing a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad.

Speaking about Kashmir, the General said, “Our stance is very clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, and we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle.”

Raising the topic of Hindus and Muslims being different, Munir had said, “You have to tell Pakistan’s story to your children so that they don’t forget that our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life.”

“Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid there. We are two nations, we are not one nation,” he had added.