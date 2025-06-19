Tharoor reacts to Trump’s banquet for Pakistan Army Chief

Amidst the criticism and controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump’s luncheon meeting with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday asked whether the United States had forgotten Osama bin Laden, – the Al-Qaeda terrorist boss behind the 2001 World Trade Center attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, and who was found hiding near a Pakistan Army camp.

Responding to media persons queries in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday regarding the luncheon between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, Tharoor cautioned Washington about Islamabad’s proven duplicity in dealing with terrorism and asked whether America had forgotten Osama bin Laden so quickly. He said the American people will not be able to forget Osama bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda terrorist boss behind the 2001 World Trade Center attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, and who was found hiding near a Pakistan Army camp, so easily.

“Some Senators and Congressmen who met the Pak delegation did… but people in the US could not have forgotten the Osama episode so quickly. Pak’s culpability in hiding this man until he was found… near an Army camp cannot be so easily forgiven by the Americans,” Tharoor said

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir had bagged a lunch invite at the White House after he recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace prize.”I hope the food was good and he gets some food for thought in the process,” Tharoor said : “I hope while the General was being wined and dined, he got all these messages at the same time because that would also be in America’s interest,” he added

Tharoor further said that he hoped President Trump took the opportunity to warn the Army chief against ‘financing, arming, training, and dispatching terrorists to our country from their soil’.