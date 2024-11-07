Pak-backed terrorists kill 2 Village Defence Guards in Jammu’s Kishtwar, security forces launch manhunt

Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally gouged out the eyes of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and killed them on Thursday in the remote Kuntwara village of Kishtwar, Jammu division, according to reports.

The deceased VDG members have been identified as Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar. Reports indicate that the terrorists tortured the two VDG members, gouged out their eyes, and then shot them dead.

The Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the killings and released a photograph depicting the brutality.

Advertisement

A senior police officer confirmed that the two VDG members had been reported missing earlier. Police stated that during the day, the two VDG members had taken their cattle for grazing at Munzla Dhar but did not return home. Their bullet-riddled bodies were later discovered in a nearby forested area.

The terror outfit claimed that the two VDG members had pursued them in the forest area, where the VDGs were overpowered and killed. A photo posted by the group shows blood flowing from the VDG members’ eyes.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the forest area to apprehend the terrorists.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah have condemned the brutal killing of the two village defence guards.

They stated that such barbaric acts of violence remain a significant impediment to achieving long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Both leaders expressed their condolences to the families of the slain VDG members.