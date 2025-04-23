Pahalgam attack: Security stepped up in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Major cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar and others were put on high alert on Wednesday following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed at least 26 lives and left many others injured.

Security arrangements across the Kashmir Valley have been stepped up manifold following the killing of tourists, while the security forces are conducting joint combing operations across the area around the location where the attack took place.

Advertisement

Additional security checkpoints have been set up on highways and in sensitive areas, while Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed near key installations and sensitive areas.

Advertisement

Security checks and frisking has been increased in Srinagar and other tourist places like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, with the police forces on their toes, while arrangements have also been increased near the hotels where tourists are staying.

The attack raises serious concerns, as the incident took place at the peak of the spring season, when a heavy foot fall of tourists is witnessed in the valley.

J&K’s neighboring state Punjab is also on a high alert, along with the national capital, following the attack which is said to be the deadliest since the Pulwama attack, which took place in 2019.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has said that he held a high level security review meeting with the senior officials of the state.

He asserted that there will be no compromise on national security, and added that security arrangements have been stepped up across the public and religious places that witness large foot fall.

Mann has said that the safe return of those Punjabis stuck in Kashmir is the government’s responsibility and it is in constant touch with the J&K police.

Sources say that the police in the national capital are on high alert and have accordingly tightened the security grid, while security arrangements have also been stepped up outside the Pakistan embassy.

Uttar Pradesh Police is also placed on high alert following the terror attack and Instructions have been issued to be extra cautious with regard to important public places with high footfall like the railway stations, bus terminals, and the police will also keep a watch on the anti-social, anti-national elements.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had expressed that she was deeply anguished over the same.

She further said,”My thoughts are with those who lost their close ones and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

CM asserted that these cowardly and barbaric attacks will not go unanswered.