PAGD to discuss strategy on Delimitation Commission proposals on 26 February

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will meet in Srinagar on 26 February to discuss the draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission and also the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PAGD spokesman and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said on Thursday that a meeting of the alliance will be held at Srinagar on 26 February to discuss the present prevailing situation in J&K.

Congress, National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference, J&K Apni Party, Panthers Party and other mainstream parties, except BJP, have rejected the draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission. Voices against the proposals have also come from some BJP activists.

The three National Conference MPs, who are associate members of the Delimitation Commission, have questioned the very basis of the delimitation exercise, saying the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court.