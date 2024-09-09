MP to constitute a new delimitation commission

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will constitute a new delimitation commission to review and rationalise the boundaries of the state’s districts.

Giving this information on Monday, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said the commission would re-examine the boundaries and the number of districts and divisions in the state.

Presently, there are 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh. However, demands for new districts are being made now and then from sections of people including politicians.

Noting that MP is the second-largest state in India in terms of geographical area, the chief minister said the districts in the state have increased, but many anomalies and discrepancies such as the long distances people have to cover to reach the district or divisional headquarters remained. “We will form a new delimitation commission to overcome such anomalies,” he added.

Through the commission, the government will review the boundaries of the district and divisional headquarters and rationalise for the betterment of the people.

Retired IAS officer of additional chief secretary-level of the MP Cadre Manoj Shrivastava will be given a major responsibility in the Commission.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said there are several difficulties faced by the people living in big districts like Sagar, Ujjain, Indore, and Dhar. “Rationalisation of such districts will take place through the delimitation process,” he assured.

He called on the people to submit their suggestions on the matter to the commission.